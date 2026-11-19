MIAMI VALLEY — Flock cameras and car thefts are two topics quick to get people’s attention.

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Some question whether the technology is worth it; others think it’s vital for law enforcement.

Katherine Leonard accidentally left her keys in the car two weeks ago.

The next morning she woke up to an empty driveway.

“The only thing that’s been keeping me going is the fact that I’m like, ‘I got to go to work,’” Leonard said.

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Leonard reached out to News Center 7 about the theft, raising questions about Flock cameras in Datyon.

“Like, in theory, Flock sounds great. Automatic License Plate Readers sound great. But we know that they are using those for things other than looking at the license plates,” she said.

Multiple car theft victims we’ve talked to wonder how helpful Flock cameras are in solving these crimes.

Kimberly Weiss shared her concerns.

“I mean, as far as right now, I would have to say I probably feel like the concerns outweigh the benefits,” Weiss said.

Dayton suspended the tech in May, after the department admitted it misused the technology and shared data with unapproved outside agencies.

Between June and October, the department said Dayton officers recovered about 280 stolen cars.

During that same period last year, when its Flock cameras were working, about 350 cars.

“It sounds really good on paper, but until you can hold people who can access it accountable,” Leonard said.

Leonard said her car was stolen in Beavercreek, but has been repeatedly spotted in Dayton.

She wishes the departments could work together to track her car.

“It’s much bigger than just City of Beavercreek, City of Kettering, City of Huber Heights, City of Dayton. We’re a community at the end of the day,” Leonard said.

Beavercreek police posted about the thieves Leonard thinks stole her car this week.

We reached out about the case Monday and have not heard back.

We will continue to follow this story.

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