Woman receives 5-year sentence for ‘sadistic abuse’ of child caught on video

DAYTON — A woman was sentenced to five years in prison for what a prosecutor called “sadistic abuse.”

The judge was not moved by the abuse caught on video. Judge Gerald Parker said, “This is the worst six minutes I’ve seen.”

Heather Pippen and her boyfriend, Stephanas Golden, were charged with child endangerment earlier this month after a viral video surfaced.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky was in the courtroom on Friday morning when she heard the judge say that the video is “six minutes of torture.”

At her sentencing, Judge Parker allowed Pippen to speak, but she decided to have her lawyer read a letter she wrote.

Part of the letter said, “Since my last arrest, I have had time to think about the consequences of my lack of action and about what my children deserve from me.”

Pippen and her lawyer asked the court to consider putting her on probation instead of a prison sentence, but Judge Parker disagreed.

“You ignored everything. You encourage this,” Judge Parker said.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck agreed that probation was not enough.

“Ms. Pippen took what they called the whooping stick, which was Hot Wheels race tracks, duct tape together, and wrapped that child’s knuckles so many times that the child’s knuckles were busted open,” Heck said.

He also said Pippen’s voice can be heard in the background of the posted video. She is yelling at the victim to shut up.

“The last thing I say is thank God we got the video. Where are we right now if you don’t have that video?” Judge Parker said.

News Center 7 decided the video is too graphic to publish, but it was filmed discreetly by the oldest child in the Wroe Avenue house, a 15-year-old girl.

Shondale Atkinson, Community Advocate with the Mustard Seed Foundation, said, “Those six minutes only told a short part of the story.” She continued, “I’m disappointed because these kids, seven kids, have a whole lifetime of trauma to deal with in five years. It’s not nearly enough for what they’re going to have to endure.”

Atkinson said she speaks with the biological father of five of the children often. He and his girlfriend are fighting for custody of the kids.

Judge Parker said the two most heart-breaking things Pippen said to the children were “Oh, well” and “Oh girl, bye.”

“I’m going to say the same thing to you. Oh, well, girl bye. I don’t want to hear anything you have to say,” Judge Parker said.

After the sentencing, News Center 7 stopped Pippen’s attorney before he left and asked for an interview. He said he has “no comment.” He then left the room with his head down.

For now, the kids are in different foster homes.

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