Woman receives probation in connection with 19-year-old Kettering man’s death

Judges gavel in courtroom justice, legal trial and law background

KETTERING — An 18-year-old woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Kettering man.

Kenzie Tschudi pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, according to the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

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TRENDING STORIES:

On May 30, 2026, 19-year-old Andrew Laporte was killed in a shooting that happened in the 2800 block of Shroyer Road in Kettering, according to a previous report.

Laporte was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

The Kettering Police Department initially told News Center 7 that the shooting was ruled a suicide in June, before ruling it a homicide.

Police charged three teenagers with obstruction of justice.

A 16-year-old is also facing reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.

The judge sentenced Tschudi on Oct. 22 to five years’ probation.

If she violates her probation, she could spend six months to a year in prison.

Tschudi was also ordered by the judge to get a job or to be enrolled in school, have housing, and receive counseling.

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