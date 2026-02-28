Woman remembered 3 years after deadly hit-and-run; Mother calls ongoing investigation ‘infuriating’ Driver of vehicle involved remains at large

DAYTON — A Dayton family is still searching for answers three years after a hit-and-run accident claimed the life of 43-year-old Tiffany Anderson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talks to Tiffany Anderson’s mother about the emotional weight of the loss LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash happened on Redwood Avenue in February 2023, and the driver involved remains at large.

Bobbie Mullins, Tiffany’s mother, described the recurring emotional weight the anniversary of the crash brings to her family.

“When it gets (to) the end of February, we are all ready to cry at the drop of a hat,” Mullins said.

She said the daily reminders of her daughter can trigger sudden grief.

“You’ll see somebody wearing shoes like she used to wear and all of a sudden it’s water works sneaks up on you and smacks you,” Mullins said.

Since the morning she was notified of the death, Mullins has continued to follow this case.

She said she hasn’t stopped asking the police about the progress in the case.

“Infuriating, I call the crash scene investigator almost every single Monday, the answer is, always, ‘There is no news,’” Mullins said.

While she believes there may be more to the incident than just a crash, she wants closure.

Mullins said she wants the person responsible “caught, charged, incarcerated, tried, convicted, and sentenced.”

Dayton Police issued a statement on Friday regarding the status of the case.

The department acknowledged that the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation and noted the impact the loss has had on the family and the Dayton community.

Officials said they are committed to following evidence wherever it leads.

RC Austin, a Dayton resident who lives on Redwood Avenue, remembers the morning of the crash.

“It was about 4:30 in the morning, police came over and asked us what we seen, and we just saw her lying out there,” Austin said.

He said he didn’t hear the crash or see the vehicle involved, but hopes the driver is found.

“Whoever did it is still out here running around and could hurt somebody else,” Austin said.

People who live on Redwood Avenue told News Center 7 that they had expressed concerns about traffic safety in the area before the 2023 incident.

Many neighbors participated in a petition to have speed bumps installed on the street in the weeks before the crash happened.

Anyone with details about the crash is encouraged to contact the Dayton Police Department.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group