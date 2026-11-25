MIAMI COUNTY — A 27-year-old woman has learned her sentence in connection with a deadly crash in Miami County last September.

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Julia Black, of Troy, was sentenced to 60 days in jail and five years of probation, according to court documents.

Black pleaded guilty to an amended charge of attempt to commit an offense.

She was originally charged with vehicular manslaughter.

The charges stem from a crash that happened on Sept. 18, 2025, at the intersection of Fenner Road and S. Greenlee Road, in Newton Twp.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, an investigation revealed that a Toyota RAV4 driven by Black was going south on S. Greenlee Road when she stopped at the intersection.

Black entered the intersection and got into the path of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was going east on Fenner Road.

The motorcyclist was unable to avoid the SUV and collided with it.

The motorcyclist, identified as 21-year-old Garrett Boatright of Laura, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of her sentence, Black’s license will be suspended for a year, and she must complete 100 hours of community service at an animal shelter or rescue.

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