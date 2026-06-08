Woman seriously hurt after being hit by car; Driver arrested

DAYTON — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Dayton over the weekend.

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The crash happened at Liberation Park in the 800 block of Ferguson Avenue around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Dayton Police Department.

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A preliminary investigation found that the driver of a gray Dodge Journey was backing up southbound into the grass.

While reversing, the driver hit a 36-year-old woman who was walking behind the car.

The driver failed to stop and properly identify themselves, according to Dayton police.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

News Center 7 obtained the crash report for this incident, which lists Jak Morgan IV, 23, as the driver of the Dodge.

He’s being held in the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident; however, charges haven’t been filed yet.

Jail records show that Morgan was arrested on Summit Square Drive about an hour after the crash.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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