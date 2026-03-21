Woman seriously hurt after being hit by pickup truck

Crash Bellbrook Ave
By WHIO Staff

XENIA — A woman was seriously hurt after being hit by a pickup truck at a Greene County storage facility Friday night.

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The crash happened at SmartStop Self Storage in Xenia.

Police confirmed that a man driving a truck hit a woman in the parking lot.

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The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is critical but stable.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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