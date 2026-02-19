Woman seriously injured after 4-car crash in Greene County

At least 1 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Greene County

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A 78-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after a four-car crash in Sugarcreek Township on Monday morning, according to a Sugarcreek Township Police Department report.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened along Centerville Road near Penewit Road just after 8 a.m.

A preliminary investigation found that an 84-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Captiva Sport when he rear-ended a GMC Sierra that was stopped in traffic.

The GMC was pushed forward, into a Toyota Tacoma that was also stopped in traffic.

A Ford F450 was traveling east on Centerville Road and swerved off the road after noticing the crash at the last second due to the fog, the report said.

The passenger in the Chevrolet Captiva, a 78-year-old woman, was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet was cited for speed. The report indicates that he was going 35 mph in a 55 mph zone when the crash occurred.

No one else was injured in this crash.

