Woman seriously injured after being trapped beneath vehicle in Dayton

Woman seriously injured after being trapped beneath vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON — A woman was seriously injured after she became trapped underneath a vehicle over the weekend.

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Around noon on Sunday, Dayton fire crews were dispatched to the 420 block of Briarwood Ave on reports of someone trapped under a car, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Upon arrival, fire crews found an injured woman who had been removed from under a vehicle by bystanders at the scene.

News Center 7 previously reported that the woman was reportedly working on her vehicle when the jack failed, and the car fell on top of her.

Medics took the woman to a local hospital. She was alert and concious but had serious injuries, according to the Dayton Fire Department.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the caller told dispatchers that a woman was trapped under an SUV in a parking lot.

“I need an ambulance out here,” the caller said. “A car fell on the lady; she’s trapped under there.”

The dispatcher asked if the car hit the person.

“I don’t know; the car fell on her,” the caller said.

Crews were on scene for about an hour, according to the Dayton Fire Department.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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