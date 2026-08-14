Woman seriously injured after hit by SUV at Dayton crosswalk, police say

DAYTON — A woman was injured after an SUV hit her in Dayton on Thursday.

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Officers and medics responded around 9:30 a.m. on Aug.13 to a reported crash on Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

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An initial investigation showed that a 38-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe and turning left from Patterson onto Wilmington.

The SUV hit a 75-year-old woman who was in the crosswalk with the walk signal. Police officials say that a cellphone distracted the driver.

Medics transported her to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Officers arrested the 38-year-old driver for vehicular assault, the spokesperson said.

The Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.

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