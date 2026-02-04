Woman shares concerns after finding property in storage covered in mold

A woman is sharing her concerns after the items she placed in a storage unit grew mold.

BEAVERCREEK — A woman is sharing her concerns after the items she placed in a storage unit grew mold.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke with the woman, who said she had no idea this could happen.

Emily Snyder, of Beavercreek, has had her property stored in a U-Haul unit for over a year.

News Center 7 checked U-Haul’s website, which specifically states that these outdoor units are not climate-controlled.

A key detail Snyder said she wishes she hadn’t overlooked.

“I did not get a climate-controlled unit, and that definitely affects the outcome of your things, I’ve learned, so that is important,” Snyder said.

Snyder added that her family was between homes and had at least $10,000 worth of items stored in the unit for a year.

“I had antique items from my family, my late mom, I just lost her in September, and her dresser was in there, I had my brand-new mattress,” she said.

She said she had to throw everything away.

Snyder sent News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson video showing cracks and holes in the unit, which she thinks may have contributed tothe mold growth.

Robertson reached out to the company at the beginning of January, asking about Snyder’s situation. She never got a response.

On U-Haul’s website, Robertson went through the process of reserving a unit at the facility.

After clicking reserve, it pulls up a page offering several insurance plans through U-Haul.

People can also use their own homeowners’ or renters’ insurance.

In the option, it states that U-Haul isn’t responsible for items damaged or lost while stored there.

“I feel like they should have asked, what kind of things are you storing? Because they could have offered, hey, just a mile or two up the road, we have climate-controlled units to offer you,” Snyder said.

She said she spent at least $1,300 to keep her items in the unit.

“That meaningful dresser to me, that’s something I can’t get back,” she said. “I’m hoping that they at least pay me for storing items that I can’t even keep. That would be really great.”

Snyder recognized that she didn’t read all the fine print when signing up for a unit at the facility, but hopes others don’t make the same mistake.

