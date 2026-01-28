Woman shot while trying to break up fight; suspect in custody

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman was shot while trying to break up a fight in Harrison Township over the weekend.

Around 12:17 a.m. on Saturday, crews were dispatched to the 5200 block of Markey Road on reports of a shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

A woman was attempting to break up a fight between two men when she was shot, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman left the scene and was found at a local hospital.

Deputies located the suspect, Cory Williamson, at a different local hospital and took him into custody.

Williamson was booked into Montgomery County Jail and charged with two counts of felonious assault.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is due in court on Feb. 3.

