Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Dayton shooting

Multiple 911 callers described what they witnessed before and after a shooting in Dayton Thursday night.

DAYTON — A woman is in the hospital after being shot in Dayton on Thursday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett is working to learn more about the shooting. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, the shooting was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the area of S. Harbine Avenue and E. Fifth Street.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received at least two 911 calls about the shooting, with one caller reporting seeing a “chaotic driver” in the area before hearing six gunshots.

In an update on Friday, Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon said responding officers found a 24-year-old woman shot at the scene.

She was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

The lieutenant added that officers have identified multiple people of interest.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group