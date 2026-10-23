Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A woman is in the hospital after being shot in Dayton on Thursday evening.
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News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett is working to learn more about the shooting. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.
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As previously reported, the shooting was reported around 6:15 p.m. in the area of S. Harbine Avenue and E. Fifth Street.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received at least two 911 calls about the shooting, with one caller reporting seeing a “chaotic driver” in the area before hearing six gunshots.
In an update on Friday, Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon said responding officers found a 24-year-old woman shot at the scene.
She was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
The lieutenant added that officers have identified multiple people of interest.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.
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