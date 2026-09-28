Woman walks into hospital after being shot while looking for stolen car

DAYTON — A woman showed up at a local hospital after being shot while trying to find her car that had been stolen over the weekend.

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Just after 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to Miami Valley Hospital on a report of a person arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Dayton Police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

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The 31-year-old female victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said that the victim’s car had been stolen and she tracked it to a location around Second Street and Jersey Street.

Believing the car was empty, she and another person approached the car before it drove at them.

There was an exchange of gunfire, and the female was shot by the suspect.

Officers were able to recover the stolen vehicle at a later time, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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