Woman who pleaded guilty to workers’ compensation fraud learns punishment

COLUMBUS — An Ohio woman who pleaded guilty to workers’ compensation fraud has learned her punishment.

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Betty Boateng, 50, of Columbus, has pleaded guilty to one count of Workers’ Compensation Fraud, a fifth-degree felony.

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The charges stem from an investigation by the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) Special Investigations Department that determined she had collected disability benefits while simultaneously providing non-medical in-home care services for multiple employers.

BWC investigators found that Boateng knowingly and with fraudulent intent returned to work for two different employers during periods when she was receiving BWC disability benefits to which she was not entitled.

Evidence gathered during the investigation showed that Boateng earned wages while continuing to accept disability checks, resulting in improper payments totaling $53,278.40.

On September 23, a judge in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas accepted Boateng’s guilty plea and proceeded directly to sentencing and ordered:

12 months suspended sentence

60 months of community control

Mandatory reporting requirements

Restitution of $53,278.40 to the Ohio BWC

Waiver of fines, with court costs imposed

“Fraud against the workers’ compensation system hurts honest Ohio workers and employers,” BWC Administrator Stephanie McCloud said. “We are committed to holding accountable those who abuse the system and ensuring that funds remain available for individuals truly in need.”

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