Woman with 6 prior OVI convictions arrested again, OSHP says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A repeat OVI offender was arrested in Montgomery County on Saturday.

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A trooper with the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) was on patrol around 3:12 a.m. on Sept. 12.

They saw Tia Stewart, 41, of West Carrollton, driving a 2012 Volvo C70 eastbound on Turner Road near Philadelphia Drive, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

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They noticed the Volvo drift outside its lane and nearly hit a concrete median curb.

The trooper noticed signs of impairment during the traffic stop.

It led to Stewart’s seventh arrest for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs (OVI), the spokesperson said.

The trooper conducted a chemical breath test. It showed that she was more than 2.5 times the legal limit.

The spokesperson said that Stewart has six prior OVI convictions. They happened in 2008, 2014, 2016, 2021, and 2024.

Online jail records show that she is in the Montgomery County Jail as of Saturday, Sept. 12.

Stewart is also facing additional charges, including driving without a valid driver’s license and a marked lanes violation, the spokesperson stated.

Motorists are encouraged to report dangerous or impaired driving on Ohio roadways by calling #677.

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