‘The Wonder Years’ star Fred Savage to throw out first pitch at Dragons game tomorrow

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 28: Actor Fred Savage attends the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation Hosts 22nd Annual "Taste for a Cure" event honoring Yael and Scooter Braun at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on April 28, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation)

DAYTON — Actor Fred Savage is coming to Dayton.

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Savage will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Dayton Dragons game on Friday, the organization announced today.

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The 49-year-old is best known for his role as Kevin Arnold in “The Wonder Years,” as well as film roles in “The Princess Bride” and “Little Monsters.”

The Dragons face the West Michigan Whitecaps tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.

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