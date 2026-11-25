DAYTON — Woodhaven Treatment Center in Dayton has stopped accepting new residential patients and eliminated admissions jobs after months of unpaid health care reimbursements, according to a staff memorandum.

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The addiction treatment facility has scaled back operations and altered its daily schedule while confronting severe financial difficulties tied to state funding.

Woodhaven Residential Treatment Center began operating in 2014.

Employees learned of the cutbacks yesterday in a letter from executive leadership outlining the facility’s financial distress and announcing operational changes.

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James Goodwin, chief executive officer of Woodhaven Treatment Center, attributed the facility’s financial hardship directly to state billing issues.

“For several months Woodhaven has not been paid what it is owed by Ohio Medicaid and its managed care plans,” Goodwin stated in the staff correspondence.

Because of the funding halt, the center moved to restrict incoming clientele and downsize administrative roles.

“We discontinued residential admissions and reduced positions in admissions department,” Goodwin wrote.

Despite the staffing and intake cutbacks, Goodwin stated that the facility plans to maintain patient care and keep operations running, encouraging remaining staff to continue their regular daily duties.

Operational shifts are visible directly at the facility’s main entrance. While permanent signage displays round-the-clock operations seven days a week, a recently posted handwritten notice indicates that updated hours are now 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A former employee shared the executive memo with News Center 7 as reporters investigated the payment dispute and sought to learn whether the facility might close permanently or eliminate additional jobs.

On-site leadership declined to provide details during a visit to the center, and Goodwin did not respond to inquiries.

We are currently awaiting responses from Ohio Medicaid and CareSource to clarify the status of state funding for Woodhaven.

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