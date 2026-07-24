Work week ending on a quiet note

DAYTON — Good Friday morning to you. Meteorologist Nick Dunn checking in with you on another unseasonably cool start with temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. This break has been nice and hopefully your electric bill will be a little less given this run of cooler days this week.

Friday

High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon with a northeast breeze keeping things rather pleasant compared to what we are used to for late July.

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Moving into the weekend, we have lots of dry time ahead with highs pushing into the low 80s for Saturday and the mid to upper 80s for Sunday. By late Sunday an isolated thunderstorm may develop, but the better rain chances hold off until Monday.

Weekend

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Working into early next week highs are pushing 90 and if storms do roll through we may need to watch for the threat of a few stronger storms as well. No washouts are expected, but something to watch.

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