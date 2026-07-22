Worker dies after shooting at area manufacturing facility

MASON — A worker is dead after a shooting at a Mason business on Wednesday.

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Police were called to Carter Lumber just before 1:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man dead, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Police on scene told WCPO that a person of interest is in custody.

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“Carter Lumber is deeply saddened to confirm that one of our employees died today following a shooting at our door manufacturing facility in Mason, Ohio,” a social media post from Carter Lumber said.

Authorities on scene told WCPO they have a person of interest in custody.

Carter Lumber said they are not able to provide more details because the investigation remains active.

“We are focused on supporting our employees and everyone impacted by this tragic event,” the post said.

We will continue to follow this story.

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