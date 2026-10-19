Worker dies in equipment accident at Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project

CINCINNATI — A worker died while working on the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a statement shared on the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor’s official Facebook page, officials said a Walsh-Kokosing crew member died while operating equipment at the project’s job site on Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We offer sincere condolences to their loved ones and colleagues. We take the safety of everyone working on this major project seriously, and we will continue to stay informed with Walsh-Kokosing and any investigative agencies to learn more about the situation,” officials said in a statement.

Cincinnati Police told WLWT in Cincinnati that a man was operating a boom lift crane when the crane shifted and fell in the area of West Third Street and Pete Rose Way.

The worker, who hasn’t been identified at this time, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died, WXIX reported.

Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group