Worker hit, killed by dump truck in work zone

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — A worker was struck and killed by a dumb truck in a construction zone on Friday morning.

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A spokesperson for the City of Upper Arlington told our news partners WBNS-10 TV that first responders were called to the intersection of Kenny Road and Millcreek Lane around 10:20 a.m. on reports of a worker struck within a work zone.

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Upon arrival, officers determined the individual had been hit by a dump truck while working in the area.

The victim was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

The city spokesperson added that since the incident occurred within a work zone, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also involved in the investigation.

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