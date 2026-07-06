Worker hurt after robbery at local Boost Mobile

KETTERING — A worker was taken to the hospital after a reported robbery at a Boost Mobile in Kettering

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News Center 7’s John Bedell is on scene. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Kettering police were called to the store in the 3000 block of South Smithville Road around 12:20 p.m.

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A worker and another person were inside the store during the robbery.

The employee was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The other person was not hurt.

A gun was invovled, and the suspect allegedly took off with some cash, according to a police spokesperson.

Police are still searching for the suspect and have called a K-9 to help.

We will continue to follow this story and update as we learn more.

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