Worker rescued from IHOP grease tank in Ohio

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WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — One person was rescued after being trapped in an IHOP grease tank in northern Ohio on Tuesday, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

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The incident happened at 10151 Freemont Pike in Wood County.

Perrysburg Township Deputy Fire Chief Jim Rodriguez told our affiliate that a worker got trapped in the 3,000-gallon underground grease tank.

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Grease from the nearby IHOP fryers is dumped into the tank and periodically removed.

Rodriguez said the worker was trapped inside for at least an hour.

The worker was trying to clean the tank when he fell in.

The tank is approximately 8 feet underground, and a PVC pipe was blocking him from getting out, WTOL-11 reported.

The worker was holding onto the pipe, but if he hadn’t, Rodriguez said he probably would’ve fallen much further.

The incident was reported after people going into IHOP heard someone yelling for help, WTOL-11 reported.

Perrysburg Township Fire responded and called Toledo Fire and Rescue for their confined space team.

Both departments worked to pump waste out of the tank so the worker could get out another way.

Toledo Fire and Rescue used a harness to pull him out.

The worker was covered in grease after he was pulled out of the tank. Fire crews decontaminated him using hoses and water.

WTOL-11 reported that the worker’s current condition is unclear.

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