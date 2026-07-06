World Cup fever grips Miami Valley as US Men’s Soccer Team prepares for match

MIAMISBURG — The US Men’s Soccer Team is scheduled to play Belgium in a World Cup match this Monday at 8 p.m., driving increased interest in soccer across the Miami Valley.

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The excitement surrounding the World Cup is leading to a local surge in soccer engagement, marked by more customers at Soccer Plus in Miamisburg and a boost in sign-ups for fall-season soccer leagues.

World Cup watch parties throughout the Miami Valley are preparing for larger turnouts for Monday’s match compared to previous games.

Tony Bertrams, who works at Soccer Plus in Miamisburg, observed the growing enthusiasm.

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“The fact that it’s in the United States, it’s just more in everyone’s face and people are just getting into it,” Bertrams said.

The US Men’s soccer team is climbing the World Cup rankings with every win, and that’s translating into more jersey sales.

“It just seems like as soon as the team wins, we get a rush of people that are jumping on the bandwagon like Norway and we’ve got Egypt and lots of great, great teams and a ton of support from, like I said, a lot of new fans,” Bertrams said.

Local participation in soccer is also on the rise, with Miamisburg Parks and Recreation partnering with the Miamisburg Soccer Association to host games.

Aaron Stonecash, from Miamisburg Parks and Recreation, confirmed the local trend.

“I think the general thought is that soccer is growing in popularity and we really want to embrace that,” Stonecash said.

He indicated that soccer is gaining popularity in Miamisburg as the World Cup progresses.

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