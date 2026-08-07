W.P.A.F.B. child center employee accused of online sex activity in custody

W.P.A.F.B. — A former Wright Field South Child Development Center employee accused of possessing child sex abuse material is in custody.

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The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) executed an arrest warrant for Diego McDonald, a Dayton-area resident.

He was arrested on charges related to the alleged possession of child sex abuse material tied to online activities originating in Florida, according to the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WFAB).

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Colonel Jason Okumura, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, said that safety and the well-being of children entrusted to the child development center are the highest priority.

“The Air Force Office of Special Investigations is actively investigating the matter and is working closely with CDC leadership to review video footage from the facility and the classroom where McDonald worked,” the spokesperson said. “The investigation remains ongoing. McDonald is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s in Florida is handling the investigation.

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