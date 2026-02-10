WPAFB hosts retirement ceremony for Military Working Dog Flex

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base held a retirement ceremony for Military Working Dog Flex on Monday.

Flex was born in March 2017 and entered Military Working Dog Training in October 2018, according to a spokesperson with WPAFB.

He arrived at the 88th Security Forces Squadron at WPAFB on May 7, 2019.

Throughout his military service, Flex conducted daily random anti-terrorism sweeps across the base to ensure the safety of the community and resources.

“He executed over 3,000 hours of random anti-terrorism measures, which included walking patrols, vehicle searches, and numerous other duty related jobs,” the spokesperson said.

Flex also completed over 100 demonstrations of the Military Working Dog operational capabilities within the local community.

Flex’s handlers include Staff Sergeant Alexander Schmitt, Staff Sergeant Tyler Adams, Staff Sergeant Ryan Perry and Staff Sergeant Ben Tombs-Webster.

He will be retiring at home with his handler, Tombs-Webster.

“We went on a hike together and the whole we were doing that he was happy and looking at me and we got to explore quite a bit. I think that was when the bond set in quite a bit and I don’t want to lose this dog because I love this dog,” Tombs-Webster said.

