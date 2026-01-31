Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announces temporary gate closure

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is located in Greene and Montgomery counties and is the Dayton region's largest employer.

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base announced a temporary gate closure on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gate 22B at I-675 is closed until further notice for maintenance repairs, according to the base.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the closure, Gate 19B at National Road will be used as the 24/7 gate to access Area B.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group