Wright-Patterson Air Force Base suspends Trusted Traveler program

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has suspended its Trusted Traveler Program effective immediately to ensure the safety and security of personnel, visitors, and facilities.

Under the updated procedures, all vehicle occupants must now present a valid Department of Defense identification at the installation gates, according to a social media post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Acceptable forms of identification include a Common Access Card, Registered Real ID, VA Benefits Card, or a visitor’s pass.

Individuals who do not have a valid identification will need to go to the 88th Security Forces Pass and Registration Office to receive a base visitor’s pass.

The Trusted Traveler Program previously allowed certain individuals to vouch for vehicle occupants entering the base.

This included uniformed service members, dependents over age 16, Department of Defense employees, and retired service members and their spouses with valid identification cards.

Individuals who require a visitor’s pass must go to the 88th Security Forces Pass and Registration Office located at 4185 Logistics Ave., Building 286, in Area A.

The office is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For those arriving at the base outside of normal business hours, passes may be obtained directly at the gate.

All vehicle occupants are encouraged to have their identification cards or passes ready for inspection to reduce potential traffic delays at the gates.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group