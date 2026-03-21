Wright-Patterson Air Force to conduct controlled burns

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be conducting controlled burns on Saturday Mar. 21.

These burns will begin as early as 9 a.m., according to a spokesperson.

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The controlled burns will help reduce wildfire risk by clearing out flammable vegetation.

The burns also help to maintain the health and ecological balance of native habitats such as the Huffman Prairie by controlling invasive species.

The burns will take place at three different times.

The first burn is set to begin at 9 a.m., followed by a second burn around 12 p.m.

The third burn will take place at 3:30 p.m.

One burn will take place near the Golf Course driving range.

Another will take place at Huffman Prairie.

The last one will take place on Haddix Road and State Route 235, outside of the perimeter security fence.

These plans are subject to change based on weather conditions or operational needs.

The burns will be monitored by officials to ensure that they are conducted safely and to manage the direction of the smoke.

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