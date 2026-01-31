National Museum of the U.S. Air Force temporarily closed due to government shutdown

DAYTON — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force announced Saturday that it is temporarily closed.

The closure is due to the “lapse in federal government appropriations”, according to a social media post from the museum.

The Museum will reopen once funding is restored and the Department of Defense authorizes normal operations to resume, according to the post.

The Air Force Museum Foundation and the National Aviation Hall of Fame, both located on the Museum campus, will continue to operate independently during the Museum’s closure.

News Center 7 previously reported that legislators reached a bipartisan deal to keep the government open, but the plan hit a roadblock that left it in potential limbo.

Updates on the closure will be made on the Museum’s website and official social media channels.

