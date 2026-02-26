Wright State clinches 2026 Horizon League regular season title

FORT WAYNE, IN — The Wright State University men’s basketball team clinched the 2026 Horizon League regular season championship on Wednesday night.

Soloman Callaghan led the Raiders with 24 points on 6-of-7 shooting from three-point range in a 74-70 win over Purdue Fort Wayne.

This is Wright State’s first outright regular-season title since the 2019-20 season.

WSU finished the first half outscoring the Mastodons, 15-2, to lead 31-26 at the break.

They never trailed in the second half.

The Raiders sealed the win with five free throws over the last 38 seconds.

Logan Woods added 16 points off the bench. Dominic Pangonis, Michael Imariagbe, and Andrea Holden each finished with seven points.

Wright State improves to 19-11 overall and 14-5 in the Horizon League.

The Raiders become the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 Horizon League Championship. Their first game will be on March 4 when they host the winner between No. 10 and No. 11 seeds at the Nutter Center.

WSU ends the regular season on Saturday at Northern Kentucky. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

