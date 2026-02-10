Wright State earns membership for U.S. Space Force Command academic program

FAIRBORN — Wright State University has earned full membership in the U.S. Space Command’s Academic Engagement Enterprise, becoming the third Ohio institution and the 89th across the country to earn membership.

The partnership provides students with expanded access to real-world space and defense challenges and places the university among a select group of institutions nationwide.

With the membership, Wright State will collaborate with U.S. Space Command and peer institutions to:

Develop a strong pipeline of qualified military and civilian professionals

Advance applied space research and innovation

Expand academic partnerships through research projects and faculty exchanges

Foster dialogue on space strategy

“Joining Space Command’s Academic Engagement Enterprise will enhance Wright State’s technical exchanges with the Space Force to ensure we are addressing their most pressing needs, while also creating valuable opportunities for students to engage in real‑world challenges inside and outside the classroom,” Darryl Ahner, Ph.D., dean of Wright State’s College of Engineering and Computer Science, said.

The membership aligns the university’s research and academic programs with the mission of the U.S. Space Command, according to Ahner.

The work is also influenced by the university’s proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Membership in the enterprise grants the university access to space learning standards and exclusive events featuring senior military leaders. Students and faculty may also participate in guest speaker series, collaborative research projects, internships and military exercises.

