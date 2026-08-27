Wright State extends contract of men’s basketball coach

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 20: Head coach Clint Sargent of the Wright State Raiders looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

DAYTON — Wright State University has extended its contract with its men’s basketball coach.

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Coach Clint Sargent has signed a contract extension through 2031.

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He guided the Raiders to a historic 2025-26 season. It included a 23-12 record, the program’s first Horizon League regular-season and tournament championships in the same season.

“Clint has built tremendous momentum within our program, and I know the best is still ahead,” said Brad Chandler, Wright State Director of Athletics. “His leadership and vision have positioned us for continued success, and we’re excited about the potential of what we can accomplish.”

Sargent served as associate head coach before taking over in the 2024-25 season.

“Having grown up in this community as a coach, I am especially grateful for the strong foundation built by former coaches, players, and everyone who has invested in this program,” said Sargent. “I am proud to continue leading, serving, and building for years to come.”

WSU’s season ended with a first-round loss to Virginia on March 20.

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