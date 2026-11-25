KISSIMMEE, FL — The Wright State University men’s basketball team is no longer undefeated.
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Tau Au-Duke’s jumper with 0.5 seconds left helped St. Bonaventure beat Wright State, 72-70, in overtime at the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida.
Kellen Pickett led the Raiders with 23 points. Ilija Milijasevic added 15.
WSU fell to 6-1.
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Wright State led by as many as 10 points, 33-23, in the second half.
The Bonnies used a 13-3 run to take a 50-47 lead with under eight minutes left in regulation.
The Raiders scored six straight points to reclaim the lead, 56-53, with 4:22 remaining.
Au-Duke’s layup put SBU ahead 60-57 with 15 seconds to go. Andrea Holden buried a three-pointer to tie at 60-60 and sent the game into overtime.
Pickett scored to give WSU a 70-67 lead with 1:03 left in overtime. Mason Blackwood’s trey tied it 70-70. The Raiders missed a chance to reclaim the lead with 15 seconds left.
Au-Duke got into the lane with less than five seconds left. He found enough space and buried a turnaround jumper to win it.
Wright State plays Yale on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 1:30 p.m. in the ESPN Events Invitational.
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