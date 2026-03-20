Wright State falls to Virginia in first round of NCAA Tournament

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 20: Andrea Holden #20 of the Wright State Raiders and Johann Grunloh #17 of the Virginia Cavaliers compete for a rebound during the first half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

PHILDELPHIA, PA — The Wright State Raiders lost 73-82 to the Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

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The No. 14 Raiders led the No. 3 Cavaliers 43-38 at halftime.

The game stayed tight in the second half, but Wright State was not able to regain the lead after Virginia went ahead with just over four minutes left.

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Four Raiders scored double digits. Senior forward Michael Imariagbe recorded a double-double, scoring 19 points and securing rebounds.

Sophomore guards Solomon Callaghan and TJ Burch had 18 and 15 points, respectively, and freshman guard Michael Cooper had 13 points off the bench.

The Horizon League champions finish the season 23-12.

Virginia now awaits the winner of No. 13 Miami RedHawks and No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers.

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