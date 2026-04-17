Wright State launches national search for next Athletic Director

DAYTON — Wright State University has launched a national search to find its next Director of Athletics.

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As News Center 7 reported last week, Joylynn Brown is stepping away from her role as Director of Athletics, “following thoughtful deliberation as she contemplates new professional opportunities.”

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The university appointed an eight-member committee to lead the search. Andy Platt, former Wright State student athlete and current member of the university’s Board of Trustees, and Greg Sample, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will serve as co-chairs of the committee.

“As we begin our search, we are committed to finding a leader who champions the success of our student-athletes, both on and off the field, elevates our athletics programs on the national stage, and builds on a legacy of excellence that is a source of pride for our university, our alumni, and the communities we serve,” Sue Edwards, university president, said.

The committee will begin meeting next week and aims to have finalists recommended to Edwards before the start of the fall season.

As previously reported, Robert Ray has been placed in the role of interim director of athletics.

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