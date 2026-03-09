Wright State learns opponent in Horizon League semifinal game

INDIANAPOLIS/DAYTON — The Wright State men’s basketball team knows who it will face in Monday’s Horizon League semifinal game.
The Raiders will play No. 7 seed Northern Kentucky on Monday, March 9, in Indianapolis.
The Norse beat No. 5 Green Bay, 96-76, on Sunday at Corteva Coliseum in Indianapolis.
WSU won both regular-season matchups. They beat NKU, 88-80, back in January at the Nutter Center. Wright State recently beat Northern Kentucky, 92-91, on Feb. 28.
The Raiders are the No. 1 overall seed.
The winner advances to the 2026 Horizon League Championship game.
Tip-off between Wright State and Northern Kentucky is at 7 p.m.
