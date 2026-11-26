KISSIMMEE, FL — The Wright State University men’s basketball team overcame an early deficit and took a late lead against Yale on Wednesday. But the Raiders came up short.

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Chadlyn Traylor scored a career-high 22 points as the Raiders fell, 72-70, 72-70, in their third and final game of the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida.

WSU fell to 6-2 overall.

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The Bulldogs led 39-25 at halftime. Their largest lead was 15 points, but WSU fought back.

Andrea Holden made two foul shots with 3:57 left to put Wright State ahead, 60-59.

Traylor also sank two free throws with 1:56 remaining to give the Raiders a 63-62 advantage.

Courtney Wallace followed with two free throws as Yale reclaimed the lead, 64-63. Riley Fox followed with a jumper to increase it to 66-63 with 48 seconds left.

The Bulldogs never trailed again.

Holden and Kellen Pickett each scored 12 points for the Raiders. Former Beavercreek High School player Isaiah Williams added eight points.

Wright State’s next game is Dec. 3. They begin Horizon League play at Milwaukee.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

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