Wright State loses to Robert Morris on Senior Day

DAYTON — The Wright State men’s basketball team never led on Senior Day on Sunday afternoon.

The Raiders fell to Robert Morris, 81-68, at the Nutter Center.

WSU has already clinched a share of the Horizon League regular-season title. They need to win one of their last two upcoming games.

Wright State is now 18-11 overall and 13-5 in the Horizon League.

The Colonials led, 12-8, and never looked back. They expanded the advantage to 39-29 at halftime.

Robert Morris led, 57-43, with 10:01 to play, but the Raiders scored nine straight points to cut it to 57-52 with 7:14 left.

They trailed 59-54 after Alex Bruskotter’s steal and dunk. But Nikolaos Chitikoudis’ three-point play extended it 62-54. The Colonials never looked back.

Darius Livingston led all scorers with 24 points and made six three-pointers.

Michael Cooper scored 19 points to lead Wright State.

Wright State’s next game will be Wednesday, Feb. 25, at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

