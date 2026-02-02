Wright State never trails in road victory at Green Bay

Photo contributed by Wright State Men's Basketball (via X)

No. 20 Andrea Holden of Wright State against Green Bay on Feb. 1, 2026

GREEN BAY, WI — The Wright State men’s basketball team never trailed against Green Bay on Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Raiders scored 11 seconds into the contest and never looked back in an 83-75 win at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

TRENDING STORIES:

WSU led 38-28 at halftime and led by as many as 14 points, 58-44, with 11:57 to play.

The Phoenix went on an 11-2 run and cut the deficit to 60-55 with 7:49 remaining.

The Raiders had an answer as Michael Cooper’s three-pointer extended it to 64-55.

Green Bay got as close as four points, but Wright State sealed the game with eight free throws in the final 64 seconds.

Four Raiders scored in double figures.

Kellen Pickett led WSU with a career-high 21 points while Solomon Callaghan added 15. Dominic Pangonis finished with 12 points while T.J. Burch scored 11 second-half points.

Wright State improves to 15-8 overall, and 10-2 in the Horizon League.

Their next game is on Wednesday, Feb. 4, at Robert Morris.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group