Wright State to play Virginia in 1st round of 2026 NCAA Tournament

No. 4 Kellen Pickett posts up against Detroit-Mercy on March 1, 2026

DAYTON — The Wright State Raiders know who their first opponent will be to start the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

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The Raiders are the No. 14 seed in the Midwest Regional. They will play No. 3 seed Virginia on Friday.

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This is WSU’s fifth tournament appearance in the program’s Division I history, according to a university spokesperson.

Wright State punched its ticket on Tuesday when it beat Detroit Mercy, 66-63, in the Horizon League title game.

Kellen Picket blocked a potential game-tying layup in the final seconds. Logan Woods buried a pair of late three-pointers. T.J. Burch led the Raiders with 19 points.

WSU enters the tournament with a 23-11 record.

The time of Friday’s game has not yet been announced.

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