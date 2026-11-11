Wright State Raiders win 3rd straight game to open 2026-27 season

TOLEDO — The Wright State University (WSU) men’s basketball team won its third straight game to open the 2026-27 season on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Kellen Pickett earned his first double-double of the season. He finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, along with four blocks in a 76-68 win at Toledo.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Veterans Day 2026: Freebies and deals
- 1 injured after car hits building in Montgomery County
- Students face uncertain futures after Miami Valley cosmetology school closes
The Rockets opened the game with an 11-2 lead. Toledo led 23-19 with 7:29 left in the first half.
The Raiders outscored Toledo, 17-8, to end the first half. WSU led 36-31 at halftime.
Toledo opened the second half on a 7-2 run to tie it at 38-38, but Wright State scored 10 straight points to take a 48-38 lead.
The Raiders led by as many as 14 points in the second half.
WSU improved to 3-0 overall.
They play at Samford on Nov. 13, and tip-off is at 7 p.m. from Birmingham, Alabama.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group