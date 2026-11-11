Wright State Raiders win 3rd straight game to open 2026-27 season

TOLEDO — The Wright State University (WSU) men’s basketball team won its third straight game to open the 2026-27 season on Tuesday.

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Kellen Pickett earned his first double-double of the season. He finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, along with four blocks in a 76-68 win at Toledo.

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The Rockets opened the game with an 11-2 lead. Toledo led 23-19 with 7:29 left in the first half.

The Raiders outscored Toledo, 17-8, to end the first half. WSU led 36-31 at halftime.

Toledo opened the second half on a 7-2 run to tie it at 38-38, but Wright State scored 10 straight points to take a 48-38 lead.

The Raiders led by as many as 14 points in the second half.

WSU improved to 3-0 overall.

They play at Samford on Nov. 13, and tip-off is at 7 p.m. from Birmingham, Alabama.

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