Wright State stays unbeaten after home win over Malone

DAYTON — The Wright State University men’s basketball team made history Wednesday night at the Nutter Center.

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The Raiders improved to 5-0 for the first time since becoming a Division I program after beating Malone 77-60.

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Andrea Holden led six WSU players in double figures with 19 points.

Chadlyn Traylor added 11 points. C.J. O’Hara, Noah Lewis, and Terrence Hayes, Jr. each scored 10 points.

Taylor’s three-pointer and O’Hara’s dunk gave Wright State a 9-4 lead. They never looked back.

The Raiders outscored Malone, 21-8, to increase the lead to 30-12 with 8:27 left in the first half.

WSU led 37-21 at the break. They led by as many as 27 points in the second half.

Wright State’s next game is Nov. 23.

They play Akron in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

Tipoff is at 1:30 p.m.

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