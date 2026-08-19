Wright State students move back in, gear up for new school year

GREENE COUNTY — Many schools are already back in the classroom, so now it’s time for university students to move back in.

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Students at Wright State University moved back in on Wednesday.

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University President Susan Edwards told News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman this is an exciting year for the Raiders.

“Weeks of Welcome runs for six weeks. It has action-packed activities for students from today onwards,” Edwards said. “And Friday, we’ll have a big party where we welcome all of our freshmen to campus.”

It’s not all fun and games. Every Wright State employee is trained in mental health services.

“The students are supported in every aspect, not just through our clinical services and our wellness services, but throughout their entire experience,” Edwards said.

While Wednesday was all about housing, Wright State is making strides in the classroom.

“We were designed to support the economic needs of this region, and this region is thriving in the fields of aerospace engineering and technology,” she said.

Beyond aviation, Edwards said the nursing program is also ramping up.

She added that student safety remains a priority, saying that it all begins with education.

“We educate our students; they are adults, and they have to make responsible decisions, but they also need to understand that there is ramifications and responsibilities of decisions they make,” she said.

For students like Aaron Smith, a sophomore English major, being back with the pack means more opportunities for learning and connecting.

“I do wanna open up and go outside of my comfort zone a little bit,” he said.

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