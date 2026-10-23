Wright State vs. Air Force Stars, Stripes and Flight Classic tickets sell out

FAIRBORN — Tickets are sold out for the Stars, Stripes and Flight Classic men’s basketball game between the Wright State Raiders and the Air Force Falcons on Nov. 2 at the Nutter Center in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The game serves as the home opener for Wright State while honoring Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the U.S. Air Force, veterans and active-duty military.

The matchup opens the season for Wright State, the defending Horizon League champion.

The Raiders have reached the NCAA Tournament in two of the past five seasons.

TRENDING STORIES:

The game also kicks off local initiatives for The Big Hoopla as the region prepares for the return of the NCAA First Four to Dayton in March 2027.

Wright State Athletic Director Brad Chandler commented on the ticket sales for the season opener.

“Fans have stepped up for both the Raiders and Falcons in an unprecedented show of support,” Chandler said. “We’ve hinted at a few surprises, but simply put, the Nutter Center will be the place to be for the opening night of college basketball.”

Ticket holders will receive a free Vintage Rowdy T-shirt at the venue entrance before the 7 p.m. tipoff.

@2026 Cox Media Group