Wright Stop Plaza to temporarily close for maintenance

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will temporarily close Wright Stop Plaza for maintenance.

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Beginning Monday, July 20, buses will be relocated from Wright Stop Plaza to Third Street, according to RTA.

This is expected to last through Friday, August 7.

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Northbound and eastbound buses will be on the eastbound side of Third Street, while southbound and westbound buses will be on the westbound side.

During this time, crews will be completing bus lane repairs and other maintenance.

While the platform and smoking area will be closed, the passenger waiting area and restrooms will remain open during the project.

RTA advised riders that several routes may experience minor delays during this time and to use the Transit app or RTA’s website for real-time trip planning.

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