Wrong-way driver arrested after being stopped on I-75 exit ramp

Video shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper stopping a wrong-way driver on I-75.

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A trooper from the Hamilton Post stopped a vehicle traveling the wrong way on an exit ramp to Interstate 75 on Nov. 4.

Video shows an officer using a PIT maneuver.

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He halted the car before it entered the interstate.

Authorities later determined the driver was impaired and arrested the person for OVI.

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