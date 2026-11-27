Video shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper stopping a wrong-way driver on I-75.
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A trooper from the Hamilton Post stopped a vehicle traveling the wrong way on an exit ramp to Interstate 75 on Nov. 4.
Video shows an officer using a PIT maneuver.
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He halted the car before it entered the interstate.
Authorities later determined the driver was impaired and arrested the person for OVI.
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