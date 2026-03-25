Wrong-way driver, passenger arrested on gun charges during traffic stop

DAYTON — Two men were arrested on gun charges during a traffic stop in Dayton earlier this month.

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While patrolling in the early hours of March 16, a Dayton police officer saw a driver turn the wrong way onto St. Clair Street, a one-way street.

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After pulling the car over, the officer noticed the smell of alcohol and burnt marijuana coming from inside, according to the department.

Body camera video from the traffic stop captures the driver telling the officer that they were coming from the Oregon District.

The video continues and shows the driver and two other people being detained before officers search the car.

At the end of the investigation, the 30-year-old driver and a 23-year-old backseat passenger were arrested for improper handling of firearms, the department said.

The driver also had a warrant for OVI, the department added.

To watch the entire traffic stop, visit the Dayton Police Department’s YouTube page.

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