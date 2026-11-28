EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 02: Bronson Reed celebrates during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam tag team match at MetLife Stadium on August 02, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

STAMFORD, CT — Jermaine Hailey, also known as WWE wrestler Bronson Reed, died at 38.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced Haley’s death in a social media post on Friday.

He last appeared in a match at the WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 6, according to the Associated Press.

TRENDING STORIES:

WWE released this statement.

“WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Hailey, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away due to medical complications.

“Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as all his friends, co-workers, and fans.”

The AP said that Haley had two stints in the WWE after joining in 2019.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group