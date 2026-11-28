STAMFORD, CT — Jermaine Hailey, also known as WWE wrestler Bronson Reed, died at 38.
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World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced Haley’s death in a social media post on Friday.
He last appeared in a match at the WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 6, according to the Associated Press.
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WWE released this statement.
“WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Hailey, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away due to medical complications.
“Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague.
“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as all his friends, co-workers, and fans.”
The AP said that Haley had two stints in the WWE after joining in 2019.
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